Castlegar from the air. (Photo: Betsy Kline)

Kayaker rescues man in medical distress from Columbia River

The incident happened near Castlegar

A kayaker is being credited with rescuing a man in medical distress from the Columbia River.

According to Castlegar RCMP, a kayaker spotted the 55-year-old man in medical distress while on the Columbia River Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The kayaker was able to pull the man onto his kayak and a short time later a fisheries boat also came to assist.

According to the Ootischenia Fire Department, emergency crews met the boat at the Waterloo Eddy boat launch near Castlegar.

The unconscious man was transferred from the boat to an ambulance and then to the hospital.

The man is expected to make a full recovery.

READ MORE: Castlegar man wins $150,000 with scratch and win ticket


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarColumbia River

Previous story
B.C. Lions join tribute to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

Castlegar from the air. (Photo: Betsy Kline)
Kayaker rescues man in medical distress from Columbia River

Former Grand Forks fire chief Dale Heriot, shown here when he was given the job in 2012, is the last co-defendant named in ex-firefighter William Cleverly’s lawsuit to file a response to the Supreme Court of B.C. File photo
Former Grand Forks fire chief resolves lawsuit against city

The BC Centre for Disease’s Control’s latest COVID-19 map shows new cases reported in each local health area between Sept. 5-11.
COVID-19 cases plummet across West Boundary, Kootenays

RCMP say they found no evidence of gunfire after it was reported early Tuesday near Slocan. File photo
No evidence of gunfire in Slocan area despite complaint: RCMP