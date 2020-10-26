Katrine Conroy has won for the fifth time in the Kootenay West riding. Photo: Submitted

Katrine Conroy ready to tackle challenges after election

Conroy won the Kootenay West riding for the fifth time

Katrine Conroy will be starting her fifth term as the MLA for Kootenay West in November.

The NDP candidate won her seat in Saturday’s provincial election by a landslide with 59 per cent of votes.

With 15 years experience under her belt Conroy knows what she is facing, but is enthusiastic about what lies ahead.

In an interview Sunday after she was officially declared the winner of the riding, Conroy said she was ready to take on $10 a day child care, healthcare improvements and converting long-term care facilities to single person rooms.

“These are things I am really excited to get working on,” said Conroy.

“I am humbled and honoured to represent such an amazing constituency,” she said.

“I also want to thank my campaign team and everyone who helped with the campaign.”

RELATED: Katrine Conroy declared winner in Kootenay West

Although the legislature will not be back in session until after final election results are tallied in a few weeks, Conroy was back at work Monday in her role as the Minister of Children and Family Development.

Conroy is not sure if she will be asked to continue in the role after Premier Horgan establishes a new cabinet, but says she would be honoured to keep the job.

She also hopes to continue in her roles as the minister responsible for the Columbia River Treaty and the Columbia Basin Trust.

RELATED: Horgan’s B.C. majority came with historically low voter turnout

Conroy says campaigning during the pandemic was a bit bizarre.

“I like talking to people in person. I missed the hugs, the talking, seeing people’s faces and watching body language,” she said. “I missed the camaraderie.”

Even though debates, meetings and rallies were mostly held on Zoom, Conroy says she logged 1,000 kilometres in her vehicle during the campaign.

Conroy lists keeping people safe during the pandemic as another immediate priority. She also wants to find ways to help secure jobs and help small businesses and the tourism industry as they recover.

She expects the government will go to work right away to fulfill the NDP’s campaign promise to put up to $1,000 per household in the pockets of B.C. residents in the form of COVID relief payments.

“We need to keep everyone happy, safe and secure with this second wave and beyond,” said Conroy.


BC politics

