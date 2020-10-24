Katrine Conroy leading in Kootenay West

Preliminary election results in the Kootenay West riding have NDP candidate Katrine Conroy firmly in the lead in Saturday’s provincial election.

Kootenay West results are coming in slowly with only 27-of-88 polls reporting by 11:30 p.m.

Conroy has a lead of 1511 votes over Green candidate Andrew Duncan with 27 polls reporting.

Total votes with 27-of-88 polls reporting:

Katrine Conroy (NDP) — 2237

Andrew Duncan (Green) — 726

Glen Byle (Conservative) — 400

Corbin Kelley (Liberal) — 382

Fletcher Quince (Independent) — 33

Ed Varney (Independent) — 65

Conroy has represented the West Kootenay since 2005.

During Conroy’s last term in office she was the Minister of Children and Family Development and the minister responsible for the Columbia River Treaty.

In the 2017 B.C. election Conroy received almost 60 per cent of the vote. In the 2013 election she received 63 per cent.

According to Elections BC, 5874 Kootenay West residents voted during the advance voting phase. That is approximately 18 per cent of the riding’s 33,192 registered voters.

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., when those mail-in ballots are counted.

An estimated number of 4111 mail-in ballots were requested from Elections BC within the Kootenay West riding. There are 33,192 registered voters in the region.

Across B.C., a total of 497,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the ongoing pandemic, Elections BC estimates that roughly 35 per cent of voters used mail-in ballots, which will be counted beginning on Nov. 6. This means that tonight’s election results may change.



