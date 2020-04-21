Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival has been postponed to 2021. Photo: Louis Bockner

Kaslo Jazz Fest, Nelson Pride Parade cancelled

The two popular events won’t run in 2020

The Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival and Nelson’s annual Pride Parade will not be held in 2020.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Kaslo Jazz board of directors said the event will be postponed from its original dates in July and August to July 30 to Aug. 1, 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We would like to graciously thank all of the amazing humans that put their heart and soul into this festival, and to those who have supported us for the last 28 years! This is not the end. It is time now to reflect and plan for the new era of music festivals, and we will do just that. We will all dance again.”

The statement did not say if tickets will be refunded or available for future festivals.

The Pride Parade meanwhile had been scheduled for Sept. 7. In a statement Monday, Kootenay Pride announced the event would not apply for a parade permit this year.

“The Kootenay Pride team is resilient and adept at pulling rainbow rabbits out of hats, and this will be no different. They will be working hard to fill the needs of their community, as well as the community at large, during these wacky times. We all need to spread a bit more love right now.”

The announcements come after provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said Saturday that large gatherings will not take place this summer in B.C.

Shambhala Music Festival organizers meanwhile have not yet said if the annual event in Salmo will run in July, be postponed to a later date or moved to 2021.

Coronavirus

