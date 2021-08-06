Kane Valley area under evacuation order as July Mountain fire jumps Coquihalla

A wildfire burning at 5,669 hectares on both sides of the Coquihalla Highway has sparked an evacuation order for 98 properties in the Kane Valley area.
The area, which is classified as Electoral Area N in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, is in range of the July Mountain wildfire, which has been burning since July 13.
This includes:
- 5815 Brookmere Rd
- 872 to 933 Brookmere Station Rd
- 240 and 280 Busby Rd
- 905 to 920 Caboose Lane
- 3311 to 5633 Coldwater Rd
- 5135 to 5147 Conductor Way
- 5120 to 5132 Engineer Ave
- 3040 to 3097 Figlenski Rd
- 233 to 333 Gillis Rd
- 440 to 1185 Kane Valley Rd
- 5105 to 5152 Railway Dr
- 852 to 1016 Roundhouse Dr
The fire is considered out of control and is one of the 31 wildfires of note burning in B.C., all of which are through the Interior.
On Friday evening, the TNRD also put 142 properties in Electoral Area N on an evacuation alert.
This includes:
- 1409 to 1485 Boston Bar Trail
- 3400 to 3785 Cantlon Rd
- 1020 to 2920 Coldwater Rd
- 964 to1627 Covert Pl
- 488 to 544 Harlow Moore Dr
- 7925 to 8695 Hwy 5A
- 9080 to 10884 Hwy 97C
- 3485 to 4580 Iron Mountain Rd
- 2973 to 5395 Kane Valley Rd
- 585 to 720 Mountainview Rd
- 921 and 990 Patchett Rd
- 2105 and to 2725 Patchett Rd
- 2141 to 2461 Peterson Rd
- 2060 to 2140 Suttie Rd
- 4600 Tillery Rd
- 1780 and 1800 Veale Rd
- 381 to 609 Wild Rose Dr
The TNRD EOC has issued an Evacuation Order for 98 properties in the Kane Valley area of Electoral Area N due to threat from the July Mountain #BCWildfire. #BCHwy5 travel advisory in effect: https://t.co/7OXWvv2YaOhttps://t.co/egBZ5i85qW
— TNRD (@TNRD) August 7, 2021
The TNRD EOC has issued an Evacuation alert for 142 properties in Electoral Area "N" as shown on the attached map. Click on the link below for more details. #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/JtR0PwRJnU pic.twitter.com/V7rhRaKbZ2
— TNRD (@TNRD) August 7, 2021
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.