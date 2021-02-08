Kamloops investigation leads to firearms seizure near Vallican

The investigation is ongoing into seizure of firearms from a resident in Nelson. File photo

An arrest in Kamloops late last year has led to a recent seizure of loaded and unsafely stored firearms near Vallican on Feb. 4.

The investigation began, according to an RCMP news release, after a Kamloops man was arrested in November and found to be in possession of a non-restricted firearm contrary to his release conditions.

Police launched an investigation into the origin of the firearm and discovered it had been purchased less than two months earlier by a former Kamloops resident who had since relocated to the Nelson area.

The investigation led police to believe more firearms were outstanding and that their owner may not be complying with provisions of his firearms license. Nelson RCMP attended the suspect’s residence and executed a search warrant, resulting in the seizure of three firearms, loaded and not safely stored. The suspect was not home at the time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated in the headline the RCMP seized firearms in a Nelson residence. It was actually at a residence near Vallican.

