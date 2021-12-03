‘It’s just unbelievable’: Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tours Princeton flood

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, and Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne, toured flood areas Friday, Dec. 2. Photo Andrea DeMeerPublic Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, and Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne, toured flood areas Friday, Dec. 2. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Residents continue to haul out belongings on Fenchurch Avenue in Princeton. Photo Andrea DeMeerResidents continue to haul out belongings on Fenchurch Avenue in Princeton. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Acting Deputy Premier and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne tour Princeton, B.C., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Princeton, like many parts of the province, was hit with heavy floods and mudslides over the past couple of weeks causing major devastation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan HaywardActing Deputy Premier and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne tour Princeton, B.C., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Princeton, like many parts of the province, was hit with heavy floods and mudslides over the past couple of weeks causing major devastation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A recreation vehicle is shown along the shore of the Tulameen River near Princeton, B.C., Friday, December 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan HaywardA recreation vehicle is shown along the shore of the Tulameen River near Princeton, B.C., Friday, December 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canadian Forces Griffon helicopters fly over the floods in Princeton, B.C., Friday, December 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan HaywardCanadian Forces Griffon helicopters fly over the floods in Princeton, B.C., Friday, December 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A contaminated water sign is pictured in downtown Princeton, B.C., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Princeton, like many parts of the province, was hit with heavy floods and mudslides over the past couple of weeks causing major devastation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A man helps clear out a home in downtown Princeton, B.C., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Princeton, like many parts of the province, was hit with heavy floods and mudslides over the past couple of weeks causing major devastation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan HaywardA man helps clear out a home in downtown Princeton, B.C., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Princeton, like many parts of the province, was hit with heavy floods and mudslides over the past couple of weeks causing major devastation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Acting Deputy Premier and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth signs a extension request for state of local emergency at city hall in downtown Princeton, B.C., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Princeton, like many parts of the province, was hit with heavy floods and mudslides over the past couple of weeks causing major devastation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan HaywardActing Deputy Premier and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth signs a extension request for state of local emergency at city hall in downtown Princeton, B.C., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Princeton, like many parts of the province, was hit with heavy floods and mudslides over the past couple of weeks causing major devastation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General for B.C., was visibly moved in Princeton Friday, Dec. 3 while viewing the effects of the Nov. 14 flood.

“It’s devastating, absolutely devastating. I don’t think there are words to describe it, when you see this,” he told the Spotlight. “I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s just unbelievable.

Farnworth was touring the town with Boundary Similkameen MLA Roly Russell and Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne.

While walking on Fenchurch Avenue, one of the hardest-hit areas, the group spoke with a homeowner who has received volunteer help to clean out his bungalow. The man described how the water rushed in the front door, and how his daughter screamed for help.

Farnworth put a hand on the man’s shoulder and told him it would be OK to cry.

So far the province has approved $2.16 million in emergency response to the Town of Princeton, according to director of finance James Graham. Some of that money will pay for the temporary replacement of the Tulameen River dike, and lines under the Tulameen River to provide water service to the north side of town.

Related: VIDEO: 290 homes in Princeton under evacuation as flooding causes chaos

Related: Princeton’s water system hanging – literally – by a fire hose

