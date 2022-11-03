The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Iqaluit RCMP investigating reports of pins found in Halloween candy

Two seperate complaints made on consecutive days

RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit.

Police say after receiving the first complaint Wednesday, they alerted the community.

As a result, police received a second complaint the following day.

RCMP say the pins are described as approximately one inch long.

They are cautioning parents and guardians to inspect candy before allowing children to eat it.

RELATED: Delta police investigating fireworks-involved assaults after Halloween gathering

RELATED: Investigation into a knife blade in a box of candy reveals no malicious intent

HalloweenRCMP

Previous story
‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: Protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna
Next story
Gulf Islands resident auctioning off a ‘lifetime collection’ of musical instruments

Just Posted

Darla Smith, then 11 years old, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 in Vernon. Child vaccine rates in Interior Health are among the lowest in B.C. Photo: Jennifer Smith
After one year of child COVID-19 vaccines, most kids in Interior Health remain unprotected

The Nakusp and Area Community Forest hosted the BC Community Forest Association (BCCFA) from October 19-21st for the BCCFA annual conference and AGM. (Contributed by Skye Cunningham)
NACFOR hosts 200 forestry delegates during BCCFA conference

KC workers showing polypro pellets. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay company partners to ‘Close the Loop’ for recycled plastic

Selkirk College sustainability co-ordinator Laura Nessman (right) and Laura Sacks from the West Kootenay Climate Hub are two of the organizers of this year’s TEDxSelkirkCollege Countdown event that is taking place online on Sunday, Nov. 6. The two-hour event will feature a dozen local presenters and is free to everyone in the community. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College hosts TEDx online event