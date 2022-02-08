Interior Health tops daily COVID-19 case count Tuesday

New cases of COVID-19 are once again primarily in the Interior Health region.

Provincial data from Tuesday, Feb.8, shows the highest number of cases, 376, were in the Interior Health Authority.

Northern Health recorded 192 new cases, and Fraser health, which traditionally has the highest numbers, recorded 189 news cases. Vancouver Coastal Health recorded 180 new cases, followed by 175 in Island Health.

No new deaths have been reported over the last 24 hours, for a total of 2,707 deaths since the pandemic started two years ago.

This isn’t the first time the region has topped the province with daily case counts. The beginning of February saw 406 new cases in the IHA, the most in the province, and there were several days in a row in July 2021, when the region had the highest rate of infection in B.C.

The health authority saw 521 cases on Jan. 6, according to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Provincially, overall case counts are up Tuesday to 1,117 compared to 843 on Monday. B.C. has 24,372 active cases of COVID-19 and there are 986 COVID-positive people in the hospital, 146 of which in intensive care.

There has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Rest Haven Lodge (Island Health). The outbreaks at Langley Memorial Hospital, Cascade Lodge (Fraser Health) and Beacon Hill Villa (Island Health) have been declared over.

Vaccination rates in B.C. remain high with 90.3 per cent of eligible people aged five and older receiving at least one dose of vaccine and 84.7with their second dose. Half of eligible British Columbians have received a booster dose.

– with files from Cole Schisler and Jennifer Smith, Black Press Media



newsroom@clearwatertimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter