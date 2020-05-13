Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Interior Health (IH) will resume elective surgeries that were postponed due to COVID-19 on May 19.

“While the pandemic continues to evolve, IH is collaborating with the Ministry of Health to safely resume elective surgeries to support access for patients, both on waitlists and yet to be added. Throughout the resumption of services, our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19,” according to an IH news release.

IH is calling patients to confirm their health status and if they are able and willing to move forward with surgery. Those who choose to postpone their surgery won’t lose their spot on the waitlist, according to IH.

“In an effort to support as many people as possible, Interior Health will also maximize our ability to provide minor procedures that do not require an operating room, as well as day surgeries that do not require overnight stays in hospital.”

Urgent, emergent, and oncology-related surgeries were not impacted by the pause in surgery and will continue as priority cases.

To minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19 protective measures will be in place including use of a virtual pre-admission clinic by video conference or telephone prior to surgery when possible, screening tools, assessment 24-72 hours prior to surgery and on the day of surgery and surgeries will be scheduled with time to accommodate additional cleaning and disinfection measures.

Patients will be rescheduled based on priority, according to IH.

Between March 17 and April 2, 11,276 scheduled surgical procedures were cancelled due to the onset of COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Of that total, “1,208 are hip and knee replacements, 240 are dental surgeries, which are essential surgeries if they’re required in an acute care setting, and 7,801 are other surgeries,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

– With files from Tom Fletcher

READ MORE: ‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

READ MORE: B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

CoronavirusHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing
Next story
Nakusp residents help save couple, dogs in dramatic boat rescue

Just Posted

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Village of Nakusp council approves new bylaw enforcement system

Council adopted a bylaw to implement the system on May 11

Morning start: Trail’s population was higher in 1951 than it is now

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, May 13

Nakusp residents help save couple, dogs in dramatic boat rescue

Daniel Ponto first spotted the capsized boat late on Monday evening

United States increasingly concerned over pollution from B.C. mines

Monitoring stations near the mines have reported levels 50 times what’s recommended for aquatic health

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

Database of health, work impacts to guide public health

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone

Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

B.C. man frustrated with Canada Post after gun delivery stolen from front door

Penticton gun owner expresses frustration at method of delivery by Canada Post

Most Read