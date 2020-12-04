Interior Health: Salmo’s COVID-19 cases are contained

Interior Health says the cluster of COVID-19 cases that were discovered last month in Salmo have been contained.

In an announcement Friday, Interior Health said 25 cases had been identified, and that the majority were linked to social events at the October and in early November.

“I’d like to thank local elected officials, family physicians, public health, clinic staff, businesses and residents for working hard to limit the spread of COVID-19 once this cluster was identified,” said Interior Health president Susan Brown in a statement.

“Containing this cluster shows when everyone pulls together and follows public health guidance we can limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Interior Health said every person who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered. No cases were identified at Salmo Elementary and Salmo Secondary, which both stayed open.

Salmo Mayor Diana Lockwood told the Nelson Star that residents should be credited with taking the cases seriously.

“The people who were in this cluster have done their due diligence to really hunker down because it could have totally exploded in our little community,” she said.

