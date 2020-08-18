This undated file photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for COVID-19. (CDC via AP, File)

Interior Health reports two new cases of COVID-19, 15 active

165 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Interior Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 407 since the beginning of the pandemic, 15 of which are currently active and on isolation.

No one in the region is currently hospitalized as a result of the contagious respiratory virus.

Within the health authority, there are 165 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 — an increase of one since Monday. Five are active and in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at six positive cases — all among staff who contracted the virus during a two-day off-site training session.

Across the province, health authorities reported 83 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of test-positive cases to 4,677, with 775 of those currently considered active.

Six people are hospitalized with COVID-19, three of whom are in ICU. There have been no new deaths so the death toll from the virus remains at 198.

-With files from Katya Slepian

READ MORE: B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures
Canada's first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Most Read