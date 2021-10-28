Interior Health kicks off annual influenza campaign

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)

Interior Health is urging everyone in the region to protect themselves this upcoming flu season by getting the influenza vaccine.

Everyone six months of age and older will be eligible to receive a flu vaccine, free of charge, at pharmacies and clinics throughout the region, the health authority said in a news release.

“Everyone is at risk of influenza and spreading it to others, and as we continue to face the challenges of COVID-19, we encourage all British Columbians to get immunized,” Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health’s interim chief medical health officer, said in a press release. “Now that the influenza vaccine is available at no cost to everyone who wants one, there’s no better time.”

Interior Health noted getting the flu vaccine in the best way for people to protect themselves and those around them from illness and helps to limit the spread throughout the community. Last year, increased handwashing, mask use mandates and physical distancing helped to limit the spread of both COVID-19 and influenza.

Anyone can become sick with influenza, but those with an increased risk of severe disease and complications include: children under five years old, people who are pregnant, Indigenous peoples, those over the age of 65 years and those with underlying chronic health conditions.

Flu vaccines are available at pharmacies, and through community health care providers, such as a nurse or family physician, First Nations community health nurse or local health units. Visit immunizeBC.ca and click on “Find a Clinic,” to find a clinic near you, or call 811.

For more information about influenza vaccines or the influenza season, visit the 2021-22 Seasonal Influenza Campaign.



