COVID-19. (Image Credit: CDC)

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

Interior Health has issued a warning after health officials identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a work camp in northern Alberta.

“Many residents in the Interior Health region travel to work camps in Alberta for employment and that there is potential for transmission between communities and between our provinces,” Interior Health said in a statement on Saturday (April 18).

The outbreak was declared on April 15 at the Kearl Lake oil sands project, north of Fort McMurray. So far 12 people connected with the camp have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Health officers are asking people who worked at the site to self-isolate for 14 days.

READ MORE: Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada

Anyone who experiences signs of illness, such as a fever or dry cough, is being urged to immediately self-isolate for 14 days and stay home.

“In all communities across IH, we need to assume the COVID-19 virus is present and stay home as much as possible, practise physical distancing, and wash our hands frequently with soap and water to prevent the spread of the illness,” the news release reads.

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days


