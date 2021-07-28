A family enjoys their ice cream in the heat. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)

A family enjoys their ice cream in the heat. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)

Interior Health issues warning as temperatures climb

Temperatures are projected to hover around the mid-30s throughout the week

Interior Health (IH) is warning residents to take cautionary steps to avoid heat-related illnesses as temperatures remain high throughout the week.

“Excessive heat exposure can lead to weakness, disorientation and exhaustion. In severe cases, it can also lead to heat stroke, also known as sunstroke,” said IH.”Heatstroke can be a life-threatening medical emergency.”

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for regions throughout the Interior, where temperatures are projected to hover around the mid-30s throughout the week, with the hottest days landing on Friday and Saturday.

“The highest temperatures are expected to be in Fraser Canyon, Thompson-Okanagan, and the southern Kootenays,” said Environment Canada.

Risks from extreme heat exceed risks from COVID-19, according to IH medical officers. And while anyone can suffer from heat-related illnesses, those who are at greater risk are infants, people aged 65 or older, anyone with heart or breathing problems and people who exercise or work outside.

IH offered the following steps to take to avoid heat-related illnesses:

  • Schedule outdoor activities before 11 a.m. or after 4 p.m.
  • Drink plenty of water and non-alcoholic fluids.
  • Avoid physical work or exercise outside
  • Drink two to four cups of water each hour if you’re working or exercising outdoors
  • Stay in the shade or create your own shade
  • Move indoors to an air-conditioned building, or take a cool bath or shower.
  • Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car.
  • Regularly check older adults, infants and children, or anyone who is more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

READ MORE: Smoke from B.C. wildfires creating issues for those with respiratory illnesses

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherheat warning

Previous story
Interior Health delivers more than one million COVID-19 vaccines
Next story
Fraser Valley boater urges caution on the water after saving group of 5 from drowning

Just Posted

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the Interior Health region on Wednesday, July 28. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. health officials to provide update on Interior Health COVID response as cases climb

Members of the Okanagan Nation Alliance at the 2021 Okanagan Nation Alliance annual general assembly. (Okanagan Nation Alliance/Facebook)
Okanagan Nation Alliance celebrates resilience, successes

Fire information meeting for Fauquier residents to be held in Nakusp

One-year-old RosieMay has been moved to the BC Children’s Hospital. (Contributed-Sarah Warren)
Baby attacked by a dog in Nakusp returning to her happy, giggly self