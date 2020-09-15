A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Stanley Humphries Secondary School. Photo: John Boivin

Interior Health investigating large youth gathering near Castlegar

One COVID-19 case has already been confirmed at the local high school

Interior Health has confirmed that it is investigating a large gathering that happened near Castlegar over the weekend.

A group of youth gathered Saturday night near the Bombi Summit for an all night party/camp out.

Students from Stanley Humphries Secondary School (SHSS), where a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed, were the primary attendees of the party.

Reports from students state that there were as many as 150 people at the gathering.

Castlegar RCMP responded to the gathering around midnight, and at that time only noticed around 30 people on site, according to Cpl. Jason Olney.

School District 20 sent a letter to parents Sept. 13 notifying them of the positive COVID-19 case at SHSS.

The letter states that the individual who tested positive is in isolation at home and is receiving support from health officials.

Castlegar News has reached out to SHSS and SD 20 for comment.

More to come …


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
castlegar

