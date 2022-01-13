Interior Health expanding booster clinic availability in Nelson, Castlegar, Trail

Everyone aged 18-plus will receive an invitation to book their appointment for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine approximately six months after the date of their second dose. Photo: Chris Young/Canadian Press

Immunization clinic sizes are being expanded in Nelson, Castlegar and Trail, according to a news release from Interior Health.

Pharmacies across Interior Health are also adding more appointments.

The news comes after IH reported a significant increase in COVID-19 infections in the Kootenay-Boundary during the week of Dec. 26, including record highs in Nelson and Trail.

“Interior Health is expanding COVID-19 immunization clinic capacity throughout the region to make it easier for more people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible,” the statement reads.

Everyone aged 18-plus will receive an invitation to book their appointment for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine approximately six months after the date of their second dose.

“Receiving a COVID-19 booster dose is a safe and effective way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, interim chief medical health officer for Interior Health. “With increased COVID-19 activity across the Interior, getting your booster dose is a critical step you can take to reduce your risk of hospitalization and to preserve capacity in the health care system.”

Pregnant people 18-plus can get a booster dose eight weeks after their second dose. To book an appointment, they can call 1-833-838-2323 and self-identify as pregnant. COVID-19 vaccines are safe to receive at any point in pregnancy, the news release states.

Booster doses are by appointment only. Once you receive your invite by email or text you will be able to book your appointment. People who still need their first or second dose can drop in or also make an appointment.

For information on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-838-2323.

Make an appointment at any of the locations below at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register or call 1-833-838-2323.

Age 5-11 vaccination clinics

• Castlegar Health Centre, 709 10th St., Castlegar

• Creston Health Centre, 312 15th Ave. N

• Midway Health Centre, 540 Seventh Ave., Midway

• Nelson Health Unit, 333 Victoria St., Nelson

• Chahko Mika Mall, 1170 Lakeside Dr., Nelson

• Salmo Health and Wellness Clinic, 413 Baker St., Salmo

• Slocan Park Community Hall, 3036 Hwy 6, Slocan Park

• Kiro Wellness Centre, 1500 Columbia Ave., Trail

Age 12 and up clinics

• Castlegar Health Centre, 709 10th St., Castlegar

• Creston Health Centre, 312 15th Ave. N

• 7474 Third St., Grand Forks

• Arrow Lakes Hospital, 97 First Ave. NE, Nakusp

• Nelson Health Unit, 333 Victoria St., Nelson

• Salmo Health and Wellness Clinic, 413 Baker St., Salmo

• Slocan Park Community Hall, 3036 Hwy 6, Slocan Park

• Kiro Wellness Centre, 1500 Columbia Ave., Trail

