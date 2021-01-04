COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Interior Health: 290 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over New Year’s weekend

Two of the deaths were in care homes; two in the community

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 290 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths over the New Year’s long weekend.

The numbers, announced Jan. 4, are from four reporting periods. Broken down by day, there were 107 cases reported Jan. 1, 71 on Jan. 2, 52 on Jan. 3 and 60 on Jan. 4.

A total of 767 cases in the region remain active. Thirty-nine people are in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care.

Of the four deaths, two happened in the community or in hospital, while the other two came from long-term care home outbreaks in the Okanagan — one at McKinney Place in Oliver, bringing the death toll in that outbreak to 13; and the first death at Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon.

“We know this is especially hard for the families and caregivers and I want to offer our condolences during this difficult time,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of IH.

READ MORE: B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

READ MORE: B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

IH has provided a breakdown of case counts in each outbreak in the region:

  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has four cases: two residents and two staff.
  • Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has nine cases: eight residents and one staff.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 30 cases: 20 residents and 10 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 40 cases: 35 residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.
  • McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver remains at 75 cases: 54 residents and 21 staff, with 13 deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna remains at 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

An update on the Big White Mountain COVID-19 cluster is expected to be released tomorrow. The health authority’s last update on that cluster, provided Dec. 29, noted 111 cases tied to Big White.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health: 290 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over New Year’s weekend

Two of the deaths were in care homes; two in the community

Single-family residential properties in Nelson rose seven per cent in value to an average of $504,000, according to BC Assessment. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
BC Assessment: Residential property values rise across West Kootenay

Single-family homes in Slocan and Salmo saw the biggest increases

A group of women wear masks to help guard them against the Spanish flu. Photo: courtesy of the University of Waterloo
Castlegar woman survives two pandemics

Molly Pacey turned 102 years old on Dec. 30, 2020.

Kelowna General Hospital emergency room. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

Baby girl welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m., at Kelowna General Hospital

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

More than half the new cases were in Fraser Health

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

B.C. Hydro rates are set to potentially increase by almost 3 per cent beginning in April, pending a decision from the B.C. Utilities Commission. (File)
What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

Hydro, Fortis rates go up, as does minimum wage

NDP leader John Horgan greets Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday in the final days of his snap election campaign, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP nets $1.5 million in taxpayer subsidies to political parties

Conservatives, Rural B.C. party join B.C. Liberals, Greens in per-vote payments

Office towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto’s financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the average amount paid to the country’s top chief executives in 2019 was down from 2018, but was still more than 200 times the average worker compensation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan
Ottawa urged to ban CEO bonuses if wage subsidy paid and add top COVID tax bracket

A strong stock market recovery should mean that half of executives will see the same or higher payouts, experts say

Workers are seen at a check-in counter at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Airlines say a slew of questions remain around the federal government’s decision that requires returning passengers to first show negative results on COVID-19 tests taken abroad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Airlines slam ‘confusion’ new COVID-19 testing rules create for carriers, passengers

Transport Department has yet to provide a list of foreign agencies whose tests are considered acceptable

Boutique owner Dena Fyfe (inset) filed multiple complaints about maskless gatherings at the Riverside Calvary Church, which leases space in the same Langley complex where her business is located. (special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley church fined second time for ignoring B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

Defiance is ‘blatantly obvious,’ says owner of neighbouring business, who filed complaints

Most Read