Hazel was rescued at the Anahim Lake transfer station and brought to the WL SPCA for care. (BC SPCA photo)

Injured cat abandoned at B.C. transfer station recovering at Williams Lake SPCA

BC SPCA seeking donations to cover vet bills to treat broken femur

The BC SPCA is appealing for help for Hazel, a friendly and affectionate Siamese-mix cat who was found abandoned at a transfer station near Williams Lake.

“A Good Samaritan found Hazel scavenging for food at the local transfer station in Anahim Lake and brought her in,” noted Liz Dighton, manager of the BC SPCA in Williams Lake, in a news release.

Hazel underwent a spay operation and during the treatment a hip injury was discovered.

“Cats are particularly good at hiding their injuries,” she added. “They don’t want to show weakness and become prey.”

It was determined that Hazel’s femur head was broken at the base and necrosis had set in, which was causing Hazel extreme pain.

“The injury was likely caused by a traumatic event,” noted Dighton. “This little lady will need surgery and post-operative care, including physiotherapy.”



Dighton says Hazel has been super social and affectionate since day one, even when she was in pain, and has become everyone’s friend at the shelter.

Hazel will be in the BC SPCA’s care for at least three weeks and possibly longer depending on how quickly she heals from her injuries.

If you can help Hazel and other animals in need at the BC SPCA, please visitmedical.spca.bc.ca.




