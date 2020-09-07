Ottawa Health personnel speak with Roshene Lawson before administering a COVID-19 test at a drive-through test centre in Ottawa, Friday, September 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

B.C. has seen high daily case numbers in recent weeks

Canada’s chief public health officer said Monday (Sept. 7) that although the country has done an overall good job keeping COVID-19 under control, average daily cases have crept up in recent weeks.

“This is a concern and a reminder that we all need to maintain public health measures to keep COVID-19 on the slow-burn path that we need,” said Dr. Theresa Tam.

As of Monday, there have been 131,895 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with 9,145 deaths and 88.2 per cent of patients having recoverd. Tam said an average of 545 new cases have been reported each day during the past seven days. B.C. has been a contributor to that rising case count, hitting record highs in recent weeks. The province has had a total of 6,162 cases of COVID-19, with 121 new ones reported on Friday.

Tam urged Canadians to stay vigilant about following public health measures like physical distancing and mask wearing, especially as colder weather pushes people indoors and with fall holidays on the horizon.

The top doctor implored people at high risk from the virus, as well as those with family and friends at high risk, to reconsider going to gatherings. Tam asked people to consider whether or not the gathering was hosted in a way that made physical distancing or mask wearing possible, as well as allowed access to hand sanitizer or soap and water.

“If you have any symptoms, even mild ones, stay home, stay away from others, and get tested,” she added.

READ MORE: B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crews fight growing California wildfires, including one caused by pyrotechnic gender reveal

Just Posted

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend

20 cases are currently active in the region

Up to 138 firefighters now battling Talbott Creek Fire

People are advised to stay off the Slocan River with helicopters bucketing water to fight fire

Four candidates ouline their vision as next SD 10 school board trustee

A virtual all-candidates forum was held online due to the COVID-19 crisis

Kalesnikoff Lumber secures major contracts

The company’s mass timber facility will be producing glulam beams and cross laminated timber

Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

B.C. has seen high daily case numbers in recent weeks

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

Doctor Creek wildfire in the East Kootenay grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea-to-Sky

Children remain in stable condition after collision

Workers groups mark Labour Day with push for changes in Liberals’ throne speech

Labour Day itself normally includes marches through major cities, picnics and gatherings,

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Most Read