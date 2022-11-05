(DriveBC)

(DriveBC)

Incident on Highway 23 cleared, road now reopened

Emergency crews are making assessments, but there is no detour available yet

Update 1:00 p.m.

Highway 23 incident was cleared. The highway is open again, but DriveBC warn to expect delays, due to congestion caused by the incident.

Original

Highway 23 south of Revelstoke is closed after a vehicle incident, with no alternative route.

DriveBC said the incident happened south of Revelstoke and emergency vehicles are on scene. The incident occured six kilometeres south of Revelstoke at Clough Rd. shortly after 12:00 p.m.

While emergency services continue to assess the situation, the road will stay closed in both directions for now.

Further south on the highway at the Shelter Bay ferry terminal, DriveBC said there is crewing issues on the Upper Arrow Lake Ferry. DriveBC said that the last sailing will be 10:30 p.m. tonight (Nov. 5), with regular service resuming Sunday (Nov. 6).

DriveBC said that they’d be providing updates for the incident at Clough Rd. shortly.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies fall in overtime to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats

READ MORE: Rising workers’ compensation costs concern to Okanagan businesses

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Arrow Lakescar crashRevelstoke

Previous story
Bears that attacked two women in Squamish won’t be captured

Just Posted

(DriveBC)
Incident on Highway 23 cleared, road now reopened

Biarki Weeks stands in front of the University of Victoria communication tower that will receive signals from ORCASat, due to be launched later this month. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay-raised engineering student sets sights on the stars

A snowboarder in the Selkirk Mountains. (Photo by Dan Stewart)
Revelstoke to host top snowboarders in world-renowned competition

The Ford F150 being driven dangerously by the man from Alberta. (BCRCMP)
Alberta man arrested following ‘drunken joyride’ from Kamloops to Golden