Incident on Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope causing delays and detours

A vehicle incident on Highway 5 has impacted traffic between Merritt and Hope in both directions.
There is a detour in effect for northbound traffic on the Coquihalla, as of 5:30p.m. on Oct. 14.
Southbound traffic is still moving but subject to intermittent stoppages.
The incident is impacting the highway between Exit 183: Othello Road and Exit 286: Merritt – 97C. The location of the incident is approximately six kilometers north of Hope.
There is not yet an opening time and the incident is being assessed, according to Drive BC.
⛔ CLOSED #BCHwy5 – Northbound vehicle incident on the #Coquihalla at Mine Creek has CLOSED northbound between #HopeBC & #MerrittBC.
Assessment in progress, estimated time of opening not available. Alternate routes via #BCHwy3, #BCHwy5A or #BCHwy1.
ℹ️https://t.co/UuWhNU90vN pic.twitter.com/TAea5qiCmh
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 15, 2022
@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.