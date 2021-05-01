IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the body discovered in Hope as Trina Hunt, who disappeared from her home in Port Moody on Jan. 18.

On the morning of March 29, human remains were found in an area south of Silver Creek. IHIT found the circumstances suspicious and took control of the investigation.

“Foul play is suspected in her death and IHIT is working with the Port Moody Police to further the investigation,” said Sgt. Frank Jang in a May 1 news release. “The missing person investigation of Trina Hunt has now transitioned into a case of homicide.”

Hunt was reportedly first discovered missing after her husband returned from work to find their Heritage Mountain home empty. Despite a huge rally from the community, air and ground searches were called off three days later.

Her parents released a message via social media, thanking the community, volunteers and friends for their efforts to find Hunt.

“Our hearts have been broken and we have been overwhelmed with grief since our daughter, Trina has been missing,” they said. “We are so blessed to have so much support.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

