FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

No cheques have been sent out to date

Pandemic rebate cheques from the Insurance Corp. of B.C. scheduled to be sent to customers mid-March will now be delayed due to a cyberattack, the auto insurer said in a Wednesday (March 17) news release.

According to ICBC, the cyberattack hit a third-party vendor contracted to provide printing and distribution services. ICBC said that the vendor had customer names, addresses, COVID-19 rebate cheques amounts and cheque numbers but that there was “no indication” that the hackers got this information.

“The event did not impact ICBC’s systems, which are secure,” the auto insurer said. ICBC had planned to begin sending out cheques this week but those plans are now on hold.

“ICBC is optimistic the delay will be minimal. The corporation is working on options to issue cheques to our customers in the coming weeks.”

