It will take a long time to clear the backlog of traffic along the ferry routes. B.C. government photo

Hwy 1 flooding causes massive delays on certain Arrow Lakes ferry routes

Motorists have been waiting around three hours to get on ferries

Motorists taking certain Arrow Lakes ferry routes can continue to expect significant delays on Friday (July 3).

The ferry routes saw a significant increase in traffic on June 2 after Highway 1 west of Revelstoke closed in both directions due to flooding.

Waterbridge Ferries office administrator Tom Warner said you can expect to wait at least three hours if you want to take the Needles Cable Ferry west towards Vernon. There’s currently no sailing wait heading eastbound on the ferry route (as of 9:30 a.m.).

Heading southbound from Revelstoke, you can expect to wait up to two and a half hours if you’re taking the Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry (UAFL) towards Nakusp. There’s currently no sailing wait heading northbound on the ferry route.

Crews continued to operate the M.V. Columbia, the vessel running on the UAFL route, overnight on Thursday, June 2 to deal with all the traffic. The ferry will continue to operate around the clock until Highway 1 reopens.

The traffic delays aren’t expected to go away anytime soon, especially since more motorists will be using the ferry routes heading into the weekend.

Warner said he has a couple suggestions if you need to take any of the ferries in the near future.

“Be sure to pack a lunch, lots of fuel and expect delays.”

Motorists taking any Interior ferry routes are asked to stay inside their cars to mitigate the threat of the COVID-19 crisis.

Motorists can take the Crowsnest Highway towards Cranbrook if they want to bypass the traffic altogether.

Ferry

