Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Section of Hwy. 1 between Chilliwack, Hope opens to essential traffic only

Regular travel open west of Agassiz along Lougheed Highway

As Highway 1 opens to essential traffic, travel on the Lougheed Highway also remains controlled as road crews work around the clock to restore normal travel after last week’s flooding.

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, DriveBC confirmed Highway 1 is open to essential traffic only in both directions between exits 135 and 171 (Old Hope-Princeton Highway, Hope to east of Chilliwack). Expect delays due to congestion.

Highway 7 west of Agassiz (heading into Harrison Mills/Mount Woodside) is open for regular, two-way travel. As rain is expected throughout this week, drivers are advised to drive t conditions and watch for crews.

Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope is restricted to essential travel only. There are checkpoints in place between the intersections of Highway 7 and 9 in Agassiz and Highways 7 and 1 in Hope, and travel restrictions are being enforced.

The Ministry of Transportation states essential travel includes:

  • Transporting essential goods and supplies (fuel, food, water, etc.)
  • Transporting livestock or agricultural products
  • Returning to a farm to care for animals
  • Responding to search and rescue and other emergency operations
  • Urgent medical treatments
  • Transporting essential personnel
  • Highway repair and maintenance
  • Returning to your principal home
  • Assisting vulnerable or at-risk people
  • Exercising an Indigenous or treaty right

At this time, don’t travel on restricted roadways for:

  • Vacation and tourism
  • Visiting family or friends for social reasons
  • Recreational activities
  • Casual shopping

The District of Kent and Village of Harrison Hot Springs remain under states of local emergency. As of Friday morning, there are no further restrictions in either Harrison or the District of Kent on non-essential water usage.

The Village of Harrison Hot Springs announced the Miami River Greenway is closed due to high water levels, and East Sector Lands will remain closed until further notice.

The 6500 block of Rockwell Drive in the Harrison Hot Springs area remains under Any residents from the evacuated area of Rockwell Drive that needs accommodations through emergency support services are asked to register at ess.gov.bc.ca or email missioness@mission.ca.

Any questions concerning evacuation can be directed to eoc@kentbc.ca.

Stay connected with The Observer for the latest local flooding information.

AgassizB.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsHarrison Hot SpringsHopeTraffic

