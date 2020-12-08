Strong real estate sales continue throughout the Kootenays. Carolyn Grant photo

Strong real estate sales continue throughout the Kootenays. Carolyn Grant photo

Hot Kootenay real estate market shows no signs of slowing

Demand for single family homes driving the surge

The message from the Kootenay Association of Realtors is the same this month as in the four months before — real estate sales continue to be very strong driven by high demand for single family homes.

Based out of Nelson, KAR reports monthly on sales in the East and West Kootenays. They report that a total of 315 unit sales were recorded the Multiple Listing Service in November of 2020, a rise of 66.5 per cent from November a year ago.

The average price was $401,969, up 15.2 per cent from last year. Total sales dollar volume was $126.6 million.

“Much like other regions in BC, these are exciting times for Kootenay real estate. Our sales numbers in November reflect the high demand that has been seen over the last 6 months across the province. It seems as though a major demand shift has happened as a result of consumers who retained their job and found themselves making important life decisions during the pandemic. Many regarded the high volume of sales to pent-up demand, but November figures suggest that the market will remain as attractive, even in 2021”, said KAR President Tyler Hancock.

Over the past year, the average price for a single-family home has risen in the Kootenay region. Hancock adds, “The Kootenay region will continue to be a seller’s market. We’ve recorded yet another month where average price for single-family detached homes in the region has risen by double-digits, as compared to last year. The average price of a single-family home in Nov 2019 was $388,529 and we are now at $476,494. I wouldn’t be surprised if we reach the $500k mark by the end of the next quarter. I believe that the idea of remote working has made some home buyers opt for properties that may be remote but offer higher value for money. If the demand continues, we’ll have more people look away from the bigger cities to more reasonable markets like the Kootenays”.

However, strong sales such as these can lead to lack of inventory, which Hancock hopes will improve.

“We’ve all been patiently waiting for the negative impacts of the pandemic to subside. With a Covid-19 vaccine on the horizon, I don’t see the demand falling any time soon, but the situation with respect to inventory will certainly improve.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Physical distancing at work a challenge for 50% of British Columbians: CDC survey
Next story
Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

Just Posted

In November, Aimee Watson was acclaimed as the chair for another year at the Regional District of Central Kootenay. File photo
Aimee Watson acclaimed as RDCK chair for third one-year term

Watson outlines eight of the most pressing issues for the RDCK in 2021

.
Interior Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital

B.C. has now made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces. Photo: Ashley Wadhwani
Castlegar doctor shares personal COVID story, calls for adherence to guidelines

Dr. Megan Taylor was recently diagnosed with COVID

Photo: Monika Stawowy on Unsplash
Kootenay Boundary Light-Up the Hospitals! goes virtual

Focus of Light-Up is the Chronic Pain Service Project at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Selkirk College Nursing Program fourth-year students Amanda Sigurdson (left) and Jordan Sherstobitoff (right) were part of a research team that surveyed homeless populations in Nelson, Castlegar and Trail. The pair are seen here at the Nelson Civic Centre outdoor homeless camp this past summer. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College project studies homelessness during pandemic

Three students talked to more than 70 homeless people in the summer

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

The drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital set up earlier this week has started testing. (Black Press Media File)
One death confirmed in relation to COVID-19 outbreak at Greater Victoria hospital

At least 12 people infected with COVID-19 from outbreak

The tentative 2021 Snowbirds’ schedule. Canadian Forces photo
Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

The 2021 season will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary

A University of Victoria student’s tires were slashed over the weekend. Police believe the incident may have been targeting vehicles with out-of-province license plates. (Courtesy of Nigel Swab)
Out-of-province drivers targeted in weekend-tire slashing on Vancouver Island

Two incidents near University of Victoria reported to police

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a multi-colour mural with hearts painted on it, in Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Physical distancing at work a challenge for 50% of British Columbians: CDC survey

Survey was taken at a time when B.C. was recording single-digit daily case numbers

The Drainage Water Treatment Plant that has been operating since 1979 to treat Sullivan water. Teck photo
Sullivan Mine-impacted groundwater has migrated below some Kimberley properties

Teck staff to host online meetings regarding mine impacted groundwater; letters sent to owners of affected properties in Kimberley

Strong real estate sales continue throughout the Kootenays. Carolyn Grant photo
Hot Kootenay real estate market shows no signs of slowing

Demand for single family homes driving the surge

A customer shops at a meat counter in a grocery store in Montreal, on April 30, 2020. The average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $695 for food next year, as the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits drive up grocery bills to the highest ever increase predicted by an annual food price report. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadian families will pay up to $695 more a year for groceries in 2021, report says

Vegetables could be particularly hard hit, with prices expected to jump as much as 6.5 per cent

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Most Read