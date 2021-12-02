Hospital in Trail ‘feeling daily demand service pressures’

Information isn’t reported on the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and ICU patients in individual hospitals. Photo: Trail Times

As vaccination rates sit at 75 per cent and higher in the Kootenay Boundary service area, the regional hospital continues to experience daily pressures to meet the needs of all patients as the pandemic lingers on.

The Trail Times asked Interior Health (IH) how the hospital in Trail is faring as waves of cases roll through the region. Specifically, the Times asked how COVID was affecting operations, and how many beds in Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) were designated for COVID at any given time.

“Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is a 75-bed regional hospital with a team that strives to ensure excellence in care and that the right patients are seen by the right provider at the right time,” an IH spokesperson replied via email Nov. 24.

“The number of people in hospital is constantly fluctuating as patients are admitted and safely discharged every day. On average lately, 73 of 75 base beds were occupied and 4 of 6 ICU beds were occupied.”

KBRH is feeling the daily demand service pressures and works with other hospital sites and community partners to ensure all patients receive the health services they need, IH stated, adding that the hospital is available for anyone needing emergency care.

“Information on the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and ICU patients is available on the BCCDC dashboard. Unfortunately, individual hospitals aren’t reported,” IH said.

“All health-care workers at KBRH and across Interior Health deserve our appreciation and recognition through these unprecedented times. We are grateful for the care and compassion they show each day to patients and families.”

