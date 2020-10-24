Horgan, NDP head for majority in B.C. election results

John Horgan and the B.C. NDP are headed for a majority government, based on early results from 87 constituencies across the province.

It takes 44 seats for a majority, and the NDP were leading in 50 or more seats in early results. The B.C. Liberals were leading in 30 constituencies and the B.C. Green Party was leading three.

Results in closer races will likely have to wait for two weeks to see the result of a flood of mail-in ballots as voters chose that option in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonia Furstenau, the new B.C. Green leader, led in early vote count in Cowichan Valley, and her fellow Green MLA Adam Olsen was well ahead in Saanich North and the Islands.

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson was re-elected in Vancouver-Quilchena, and Horgan in Langford-Juan de Fuca.

Apparent upsets on election night included B.C. Liberal veteran Mary Polak in Langley, falling behind NDP candidate Andrew Mercier. The B.C. Greens’ Nicole Charlwood is in a tight race with NDP candidate Brittny Anderson, who succeeded retired MLA Michelle Mungall, in one of the seats that will likely have to wait for mail-in ballots to declare a winner.

“Three weeks from tonight we’ll know the actual result,” said Surrey-Cloverdale B.C. Liberal incumbent Marvin Hunt, who appeared to be defeated on election-night results by the NDP’s Mike Starchuk.

Oak Bay-Gordon Head, vacated by former B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver, appeared to be won by the NDP’s Murray Rankin, a former MP for the Victoria region. Nathan Cullen, another former NDP MP, was on his way to a win in Stikine, vacated by the retiring NDP forests minister Doug Donaldson.

Wilkinson was cautious in his concession speech just after 10 p.m. on election night Oct. 24, acknowledging that the NDP will form the next government.

“But with almost half a million mail-in ballots still to be counted, we still don’t know what the final count will be,” Wilkinson said. “We have to wait for these results because everyone’s voice needs to be heard.”

Horgan was criticized for calling the election a year before his own legislated date and in the middle of a public health emergency, after three and a half years of a minority government supported by three B.C. Green MLAs.

more to come…

