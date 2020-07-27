B.C. Premier John Horgan provides the latest update on the COVID-19 response in the province during a press conference from the rose garden at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Horgan says those who have offshore licence plates on their vehicles while driving in the province should take the bus or ride a bicycle if they’re feeling harassed by the public. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says drivers who have out-of-province licence plates on their vehicles should consider taking public transit or riding a bicycle if they’re feeling harassed by people.

Horgan also suggests drivers change over to B.C. licence plates to avoid trouble from residents who are concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates but judging people by where their vehicle is registered does not often tell a complete story of their circumstances.

Horgan says people with out-of-province plates should also be mindful that they are overtly declaring they may not be from B.C.

Residents from other provinces are allowed to travel to B.C., but Horgan says the province is committed to keeping its borders with the United States closed until the country gets a better handle on COVID-19.

Horgan says British Columbia residents should also consider the circumstances of other people before making any judgments.

The Canadian Press

