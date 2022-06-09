Firefighters from Trail and Montrose rescued a local man from a steep bank Wednesday afternoon following injuries he sustained while felling trees. Photo: Submitted

Man injured felling trees, flown to trauma centre after Kootenay Boundary rope rescue

11 first responders from Station 374 Trail attended with 3 firefighters from Station 375 Montrose

A local man was flown directly to a trauma centre Tuesday after he was seriously injured felling trees down a steep bank behind his son’s Montrose home.

Captain Grant Tyson, from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, says the call to an over-the-bank rescue came into the Trail station shortly after 3 p.m.

Crews were on scene in the 900-block of 9th Avenue, Montrose, in under 10 minutes. A further three firefighters from Station 375 Montrose joined the rescue operation.

“A local man was felling trees near the property, 260 feet down an embankment, when the patient was hit by a tree,” Tyson explains.

The technical rope rescue team from Station 374 Trail had the patient up the bank in 84 minutes, he adds.

“The patient was flown directly to a trauma centre by the BC Ambulance Service.”

Tyson lists the emergency as under control by 4:30 p.m.

