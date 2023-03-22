Hit and run near Playmor Junction sends two to hospital

Police are looking for witnesses and dash cam footage around the Playmor Junction on March 21. Photo courtesy Nelson RCMP

Nelson RCMP are looking for witnesses in a hit-and-run near the Playmor Junction that sent two people to hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place on Highway 3A, at approximately 3:55 p.m., when a grey or silver half-ton GMC pickup truck left the scene of a collision.

Castlegar News spoke to the driver of the second vehicle, a white Nissan Versa, who confirmed that he and a passenger were transported to hospital by ambulance after the collision.

Both occupants of the vehicle were college students commuting home from school in Nelson.

The driver said the light at the junction of Highways 3A and 6 had just turned green as he approached the intersection, but he was at the end of a long line of traffic, so still had to slow down.

“We had gotten back up to about 70 km/hr and suddenly I was struck from behind and pushed into oncoming traffic,” said the driver.

He says he barely missed a head-on collision with a vehicle in the oncoming lane.

“I didn’t even know what kind of vehicle had hit me, I was just focused on staying alive.”

The Nissan is a complete write-off. Unfortunately, the student has learned that his ICBC insurance will not cover the incident unless the other driver is caught and that person’s insurance can be charged.

With finals looming, he is now faced with trying to figure out how to make it to school in order to complete the semester.

The student says he is shaken up and shocked that something like this would happen around here.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact the Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.

