Emerald Lake in Yoho National Park. Due to cold temperatures and persistent snowpack, avalanche hazards persist throughout the mountain national parks, such as in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay, with access roads and camp grounds having delayed openings to start the season. (Claire Palmer file photo)

Emerald Lake in Yoho National Park. Due to cold temperatures and persistent snowpack, avalanche hazards persist throughout the mountain national parks, such as in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay, with access roads and camp grounds having delayed openings to start the season. (Claire Palmer file photo)

Hikers beware: Avalanche hazards persist in mountain national parks

Due to an above average snowpack and a cold spring, be safe and aware when heading to the mountains

Hikers looking to explore the mountain national parks are going to have to take caution this spring, as an above-average snowpack and persistent cold weather have caused persistent avalanche hazards and caused delays to opening the season.

According to Parks Canada, snowy spring and winter conditions remain in much of Banff National Park. These extended winter conditions mean that avalanche hazard persists in much of the park, including many popular hiking trails.

The opening of the Moraine Lake Road will also be delayed, with no date for opening in mind.

However, the first eight kilometres are open for biking. Cyclists are asked to be aware and remain alert for passing snowplows if they plan on utilizing the road.

Hikers are advised to check the trail report and avoid all trails with avalanche hazards including the teahouse trails to Lake Agnes and Plain of Six Glaciers, Mount Fairview Trail, Saddleback Pass, C-Level Cirque near the town of Banff, and Stanley Glacier in Kootenay National Park among others.

Yoho National Park has already had to push back the start of its camping season, with Kicking Horse Campground cancelling reservations over the long weekend, due to lingering snowpack and forecasted below freezing overnight temperatures.

READ MORE: WildSafeBC offers common sense advice on animal encounters

HikingParks Canada

Previous story
Columbia River Treaty modernization talks remain ongoing
Next story
B.C. launches task force to end ‘period poverty’ and nix menstruation stigma

Just Posted

View of the Columbia River shoreline in Trail. Photo: Jessee Regnier
Columbia River Treaty modernization talks remain ongoing

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Jim Bailey
COVID outbreak declared at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail

The name of Prince Charles is removed from Creston’s high school in June 2021. The facility was renamed Kootenay River School. Photo: Kelsey Yates
Nelson and Creston-area schools to no longer be named after people

Nelson resident Owen Nakamura, whose grandfather was interned in the West Kootenay by the federal government in the Second World War, attended and spoke at the the George Floyd memorial in Nelson on May 25. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘It was a teaching moment’: Nelson gathering remembers George Floyd