UPDATE: Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park closed southbound due to snow; travel not recommended

DriveBC says that up to 50cm of snow could fall in Kootenay National Park

Highway 93, which connects Radium to the Alberta/B.C. border, is closed now closed southbound between Stanley St. in Radium and Marble Canyon Campground, which spans almost 90 km through Kootenay National Park.

Northbound traffic has resumed, with a travel advisory in place due to winter driving conditions.

Significant closures to the highway have been in effect since Sunday, Nov. 14, according to Alberta RCMP and DriveBC.

Alberta RCMP has advised that they have responded to at least one multi-vehicle collision just west of Banff on Highway 93 on Sunday, creating a block and making the highway impassable at about 9:30 p.m. MST. As of Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m., the highway was still closed due to a road obstruction on the B.C. side of the border.

Banff RCMP is currently en route to a multi vehicle collision west of #Banff on Highway 93. Police advise that hwy conditions are extremely dangerous and ask people to avoid travel. The highway is currently impassable. An update will be provided when available. #ABRoads #ABStorm — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) November 15, 2021

DriveBC is reporting heavy snowfall as a reason for the closure as well.

CLOSED SOUTHBOUND #BCHwy93 – Between #RadiumHotSprings and #Banff due to heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions. A snowfall travel advisory remains for northbound traffic. Drive with caution and prepare for changing conditions.#BCStorm — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 15, 2021

Winter driving conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, as Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for East Columbia and the Golden area, with up to 10cm of snow continuing to fall through Monday afternoon.

Up to 50cm could fall along Highway 93, according to DriveBC.

Drive with caution, prepare for changing conditions and consider alternative travel plans.

B.C. Highway patrol says that now is not the time to travel as the nasty weather continues across the province.

There is no detour available, as Highway 93 is already part of the active detour from Highway 1, which is closed due to construction just east of Golden.

