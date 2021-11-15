Travel is not recommended along Highway 93 right now due to heavy snowfall continuing throughout the day. Photo taken on Sunday, Nov. 14. (Michele Lapointe photo)

UPDATE: Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park closed southbound due to snow; travel not recommended

DriveBC says that up to 50cm of snow could fall in Kootenay National Park

Highway 93, which connects Radium to the Alberta/B.C. border, is closed now closed southbound between Stanley St. in Radium and Marble Canyon Campground, which spans almost 90 km through Kootenay National Park.

Northbound traffic has resumed, with a travel advisory in place due to winter driving conditions.

Significant closures to the highway have been in effect since Sunday, Nov. 14, according to Alberta RCMP and DriveBC.

Alberta RCMP has advised that they have responded to at least one multi-vehicle collision just west of Banff on Highway 93 on Sunday, creating a block and making the highway impassable at about 9:30 p.m. MST. As of Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m., the highway was still closed due to a road obstruction on the B.C. side of the border.

DriveBC is reporting heavy snowfall as a reason for the closure as well.

Winter driving conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, as Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for East Columbia and the Golden area, with up to 10cm of snow continuing to fall through Monday afternoon.

Up to 50cm could fall along Highway 93, according to DriveBC.

Drive with caution, prepare for changing conditions and consider alternative travel plans.

B.C. Highway patrol says that now is not the time to travel as the nasty weather continues across the province.

There is no detour available, as Highway 93 is already part of the active detour from Highway 1, which is closed due to construction just east of Golden.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
VIDEO: 290 homes in Princeton under evacuation as flooding causes chaos
Next story
Rescue crews struggle to reach 80-100 cars trapped on Highway 7 near Agassiz

Just Posted

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Transportation BC/Twitter)
British Columbians warned to brace for further torrential rain, flooding through Monday

The Michaud Creek wildfire as it reaches the boundary of the Kutasewich property. Submitted photo
‘I had to do it’: A Castlegar couple’s fight to save their property from wildfires

Black Press file photo
West Kootenay rainfall well above average in October

Rita Moir recently released her latest memoir Not Of Reason: A Recipe For Outrunning Sadness. The book details the deaths of her mother and sister, and how Moir worked to cope with the loss. Photo: Tyler Harper
‘Joy is work’: Rita Moir on her new memoir about family and overcoming grief