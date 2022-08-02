Picture taken from Yellow Lake parking lot/bathrooms at 12:57 a.m. Aug. 2, 2022. (Stacey Melara Facebook)

Highway 3A closes due to Keremeos Creek wildfire

DriveBC has no estimated time of re-opening

Highway 3A is closed between Keremeos and Highway 97 junction in Kaleden, near Penticton due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire. There is no estimate for re-opening.

Highway 3A has temporary closures Tuesday between Yellow Lake and Olalla to allow for fire mitigation and to build control lines against the out-of-control wildfire that has been coming closer to the highway.

The fire has moved downslope towards the highway at the south end of Yellow Lake with flames highly visible from the road.

At 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, DriveBC posted that Highway 3A was closed and to take alternative routes. Check with DriveBC at www.drivebc.ca for highway closure details and alternate routes.

The BC Wildfire Service is currently planning for several controlled ignitions to fight the growing wildfire that is now estimated at 2,790 hectares in size.

There are 324 properties are under an evacuation order with another 438 under an alert. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) will be posting an update on the fire at 2 p.m. on their Youtube channel.

Evacuees Allowed Temporary Access

The RDOS EOC is organizing for evacuees to gain temporary access to their properties.

Residents will need to request temporary access prior to 5 p.m. for access the next day. Residents in the evacuation order area can request a temporary access permit by emailing eocops@rdos.bc.ca or calling 250-490-4231.

The purpose of the temporary permits is to provide a way for residents to access their properties in a safe and organized manner, said the RDOS EOC in a press release.

The RCMP and other private security are controlling access and protecting properties under evacuation. All residents without permitted access are asked to stay well away.

READ MORE: Several controlled ignitions planned

