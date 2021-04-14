COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the Kootenays. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

Highest weekly number of new COVID-19 cases in 2021 for Nelson

The Nelson local health area had 13 new cases in early April

Nelson has had its worst week of new COVID-19 cases in 2021.

The BC Centre for Disease Control’s weekly update Wednesday showed 13 new cases in the Nelson local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, during the week of April 4 to 10.

Those dates would include a reported exposure at Nelson’s Rosemont Elementary. The 13 new cases are also a one-week high for Nelson in 2021.

The Nelson area has now had 48 new cases of COVID-19 in 2021, following 53 total in 2020.

New cases are also growing elsewhere in the West Kootenay.

Creston’s area reported 12 during the week of April 4 to 10, followed by eight in Trail, six in Castlegar, two in the Kootenay Lake area and two in Grand Forks.

The virus is meanwhile surging in the East Kootenay. Twenty-three new cases were reported in Cranbrook, 13 in Kimberley and 34 in the Windermere area.

Coronavirus

