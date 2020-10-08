Here’s where to vote in upcoming B.C. election for Arrow Lakes residents

Many polling locations for general voting have been announced across region

Six candidates are running in the Kootenay West riding. File photo

Advanced and general voting in the B.C. election is quickly approaching for Arrow Lakes residents.

Residents can participate in advanced voting at the Royal Canadian Legion in Nakusp from Thursday, Oct. 15, to Wednesday, Oct. 21 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

In Nakusp, residents can also vote on general election day on Oct. 24 at the Nakusp Sports Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Burton, residents can vote on general voting day on Oct. 24 at Burton Community Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Fauquier, residents can vote on general voting day on Oct. 24 at Fauquier Community Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m..

In Edgewood, residents can vote on general voting day on Oct. 24 at the Royal Canadian Legion 203 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To be eligible to vote, residents need to bring valid ID showing their name and home address, their Where to Vote card that they got in the mail and a pen or pencil to mark their ballot. Residents are encouraged to wear a mask to the polling station if they can to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

Residents are reminded that physical distancing measures, capacity limits, protective barriers and hand sanitizing stations will be implemented at all in-person voting places.

Six candidates are running in the Kootenay West riding and you can look at each of their personal profiles here.

