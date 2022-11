Environment Canada is calling for up to 25 centimetres

Environment Canada says about 25 centimetres of snow is expected to begin falling Tuesday evening in the Kootenay Lake region.

The heavy snow is forecast to hit the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass route on Highway 3, and will ease off Wednesday evening.

A winter storm is moving through coastal and southern B.C., bringing with it as much as 40 centimetres of snow in the Whistler and Squamish region as well as gusting winds.

