Heavy snow called for West Kootenay Saturday

Communities near Trail are expected to be particularly hit with snow today, Dec. 10

Environment Canada issued another snowstorm warning for the West Kootenay early Saturday, calling for another 10 to 20 centimetres (cm) of snow by nightfall.

Commuters along Highway 3 — Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass — are advised to take heed that visibility may be reduced at times in heavy snow.

“A frontal system will bring snow at times heavy over parts of the B.C. Interior. Snowfall has already begun and will continue throughout the day before tapering off to a few flurries this evening,” the advisory reads.

“Communities near Trail should see snowfall accumulation on the higher end of the spectrum.”

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Photo: Trail Times
