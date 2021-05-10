Police are cautioning drivers to keep a sharp eye on the road after a Fruitvale man hit and killed an elk along Highway 2A near Trail. The driver was reported to be uninjured, though the car was significantly damaged. Photo: Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Police are cautioning drivers to keep a sharp eye on the road after a Fruitvale man hit and killed an elk along Highway 2A near Trail. The driver was reported to be uninjured, though the car was significantly damaged. Photo: Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Heads up for wildlife warn police after crash with elk on West Kootenay highway

The accident happened in the early morning hours of April 30

Police are giving the locals the heads up that wildlife is indeed out for the season after a Fruitvale driver was spared but the animal was killed.

Crash with elk

Trail police received a call in the early hours April 30 informing that the driver of a pick up truck was involved in a collision with an elk on Highway 22A near Trail. The elk was deceased and damage to the vehicle is estimated to be $10,000+. The driver, a 53-year-old Fruitvale man, was reported to be uninjured.

“There is an average of 9,900 crashes involving animals each year in B.C.,” advises Trail Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “In addition to be mindful of the posted highway signs warning of animal collisions, ICBC and the Province of BC provide some helpful tips to avoid hitting wildlife.”

Those tips include: be extra careful in the early morning or at dusk and during the night when animals are most likely to be on the road; slow down and look ahead into the ditch for movement or for the reflection of animal eyes in your headlights.

Some animals, especially deer, may panic when they see vehicle headlights and may freeze in the road. If you see an animal, slow down until you are well past it.

Moose will often attempt to escape from a car by continuing to run along the road. This may pose a hazard to other drivers. If it is safe to do so, pull over or slow to a very low speed until the animal leaves the road.

Many animals travel in groups. If you see one on the road, slow down – there may be more following.

In the summer many young creatures become more mobile and are likely to join their parents crossing the road to find new habitat.

Report dead or injured animals on the road to the local RCMP or the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1.877.952.7277.

Don’t approach the animal yourself as it could be dangerous.

Read more: Preventing wildlife collisions in B.C.

Read more: Animals involved in 11,000 vehicle collisions annually across B.C.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating
Next story
UPDATE: Man killed in brazen daylight shooting at Vancouver airport

Just Posted

Keremeos RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 38-year-old man Nathan Bell. (RCMP photo)
Police searching for missing Keremeos man, maybe headed to Nakusp

Nathan Bell, 38, was last seen April 29

Five-year-old Bayne Krause poses for a photo with his mom Marianne. Bayne’s shirt reads, ‘I have Cystic Fibrosis. Help keep me healthy, please social distance.’ Photo: Laurie Tritschler
West Kootenay mom promotes awareness of cystic fibrosis

Marianne Krause wants people to know what it’s like for her five-year-old son to live with CF

Police are cautioning drivers to keep a sharp eye on the road after a Fruitvale man hit and killed an elk along Highway 2A near Trail. The driver was reported to be uninjured, though the car was significantly damaged. Photo: Nick Fewings on Unsplash
Heads up for wildlife warn police after crash with elk on West Kootenay highway

The accident happened in the early morning hours of April 30

The higher elevation melt is getting underway as rivers such as Mark Creek in Kimberley are running faster. Paul Rodgers file
Snow packs down just below normal in East and West Kootenay

The West Kootenay in particular had below normal precipitation in April

A view of Nakusp. (Photo: Kootenay Rockies)
Funding for recovery advisor granted in Nakusp and Slocan Valley

The service will be available through Community Futures

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Suspected bird strike grounds Snowbirds plane during training in B.C.

Pilot followed protocols and landed the aircraft on the ground without any problems

BCIT. (Wikimedia Commons)
BCIT apologizes after employee’s ‘offensive and hurtful’ email leaked to Métis Nation

BCIT says employee’s conduct has been investigated and addressed

An adult male yellow-breasted chat is shown in this undatd photograph on lands protected in collaboration between the En’owkin Centre and Penticton Indian Band with support through ECCC. The rescue from near extinction for a little yellow bird hinges on the wild rose in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, a researcher says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, A. Michael Bezener/ En’owkin Centre 2020 *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Rare yellow birds need wild roses to survive in British Columbia: researcher

The importance of local wild roses emerged over a nearly 20-year experiment

RCMP officers search around rows of luggage carts as screens block off an area of the sidewalk after a shooting outside the international departures terminal at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police say gang conflict in Metro Vancouver may be behind shooting death at airport

Police said this generation of gangsters is taking things to new level and have no regard for community safety

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Man killed in brazen daylight shooting at Vancouver airport

Details about the police incident are still unknown

Pieces of nephrite jade are shown at a mine site in northwestern B.C. in July 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tahltan Central Government MANDATORY CREDIT
Indigenous nation opposes jade mining in northwestern B.C.

B.C.’s Mines Act requires operators to prepare a plan to protect cultural heritage resources

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating

Police called out for disturbance, medical assistance

People pass the red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall mourning those who have died, opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. On May 3, the British government announced that only one person had died of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth
For a view of a COVID-19 future, Canadians should look across the pond

Britain, like Canada, is one of the only countries in the world to delay second doses for several months

Most Read