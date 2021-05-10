Heads up for wildlife warn police after crash with elk on West Kootenay highway

Police are giving the locals the heads up that wildlife is indeed out for the season after a Fruitvale driver was spared but the animal was killed.
Crash with elk
Trail police received a call in the early hours April 30 informing that the driver of a pick up truck was involved in a collision with an elk on Highway 22A near Trail. The elk was deceased and damage to the vehicle is estimated to be $10,000+. The driver, a 53-year-old Fruitvale man, was reported to be uninjured.
“There is an average of 9,900 crashes involving animals each year in B.C.,” advises Trail Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “In addition to be mindful of the posted highway signs warning of animal collisions, ICBC and the Province of BC provide some helpful tips to avoid hitting wildlife.”
Those tips include: be extra careful in the early morning or at dusk and during the night when animals are most likely to be on the road; slow down and look ahead into the ditch for movement or for the reflection of animal eyes in your headlights.
