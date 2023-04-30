Have your say in B.C.’s largest population health survey

Public health is encouraging people who live in British Columbia to participate in the third SPEAK survey and share their priorities for health and well-being in their communities.
The Survey on Population Experiences, Action and Knowledge (SPEAK) asks people living in B.C. about their physical and mental health and social and economic wellness. By participating, British Columbians have an opportunity to share what is important to them to help improve the health of their community.
This year’s survey also asks participants about their experiences with extreme weather-related events. The goal is to learn what supports are needed in B.C. communities to promote health and reduce inequities.
Over the next two months, public health in all regions will be promoting the survey with the goal of hearing from people across the province. Health authorities are working to increase participation among older populations and harder-to-reach populations such as those who are experiencing homelessness.
“We strongly encourage everyone living within Interior Health to take a few moments and complete this important health survey, ensuring your voice is heard,” advises Dr. Martin Lavoie, Interim Chief Medical Health Officer, Interior Health. “ Information gleaned will help guide future public health planning and programming for years to come.”
Participate at: bccdc.ca. (enter “speak survey” in search bar)
