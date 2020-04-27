Haida Gwaii residents gather near the Skidegate BC Ferries terminal to block visitors from the mainland amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Karissa Gall/Black Press Media)

Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

Residents worried that their healthcare system could be overwhelmed

Haida Gwaii has shut its doors to visitors to avoid overwhelming its healthcare system.

The move came Monday (April 27) as residents, including Village of Queen Charlotte Mayor Kris Olsen, Skidegate Band Chief Councillor Billy Yovanovich and other public officials set up a protest in Skidegate. More than 60 people waited at the Haida Heritage Centre for traffic to come from the ferry terminal on Monday afternoon.

“I want to make it clear that we want to do this peacefully,” was shouted out from the crowd. Protesters were drumming, singing and holding signs that say “no trespassing” and other messages in local Indigenous languages.

“We want to detain them here, we don’t want to shame them,” he said of the visitors.

“We want to put our foot down and say enough.”

Skidegate Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Kyle Marshall said the ferry from Prince Rupert shortly, was expected to carry a mix of Haida Gwaii residents, essential workers to clean up a diesel spill and visitors. In the end, there were no visitors. Protesters began to disperse at around 3:30 p.m.

A notice issued Monday by the Gaw Tlagee Emergency Operations Centre said visitors would be blocked until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, including the second wave of infections.

The islands’ healthcare system cannot handle extra people, the notice read.

“The communities of Haida Gwaii are no longer welcoming or serving visitors and people who are not full-time residents of Haida Gwaii,” the notice read.

“Visitors will be asked to return immediately to the ferry and wait for the next one.”

Monday’s blockade follows an “information checkpoint” set up in early April to to stop the spread of COVID-19 by the Skidegate Band. Marshall said Monday’s protest could be the first of many

Sgt. Greg Willcocks of the Queen Charlotte RCMP said police are aware of the protest but do not have the jurisdiction to send people back.

READ MORE: ‘Drive right through’: Skidegate Emergency Operations Centre erects checkpoint for non-residents

More to come.

BCFerriesCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports
Next story
Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

Just Posted

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

RDCK waste facilities return to accepting usual materials

Household garbage, furniture, construction waste, wood waste, scrap metal will again be accepted.

Kootenay businesses struggling to find workers

People are opting to stay home and collect CERB rather than return to work.

Morning Start: One of the world’s most iconic bridges can be found in Golden

Here is your morning start for Monday, April 27

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

Residents worried that their healthcare system could be overwhelmed

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

COVID-19 adds to burden of caring for B.C. seniors at home

Day programs, activity centres can’t operate in pandemic

‘Out of control’: Cariboo flooding pushing partially-treated sewage into Fraser River

City asks residents to moderate water usage as broken line spills partially treated effluent

World COVID-19 update: Haircuts top of mind as restrictions ease

Comprehensive world news digest on coronavirus updates from around the globe

Cariboo ranchers don hip waders to work in flooded fields

Water levels are historical for the 127 year-old ranch

Most Read