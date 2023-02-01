A blurred screenshot shows that Vice Society has released the Okanagan College data. (Brett Carrow/Submitted)

Hackers follow through with threats to release Okanagan College data

Over 800GB of sensitive data put on dark web

Three weeks after an extensive data breach in the Okanagan College servers, the hacking group who accessed the sensitive information has released it to the dark web.

The group, Vice Society, illegally obtained the information on Jan. 9. The data included everything from passwords, to social security numbers, credit card numbers and more, totalling 800 GB.

They followed through with their threats on Jan. 30.

Brett Callow, who first made public the breach via Twitter, is a cybersecurity threat analyst. He confirmed with Capital News that the information has now been released, though he said that he has not accessed the information himself for the sake of the privacy of others.

Okanagan College released their own statement updating the situation on Jan. 30, though did not explicitly say that the data has now been released.

“These past few weeks have been difficult for many people across Okanagan College,” said President Neil Fassina. “Unfortunately, no organization can be entirely immune to this type of unlawful activity. There is still work ahead of us and over the coming several weeks we will be working with experts to determine as best possible what information was impacted.”

The college began offering access to credit monitoring and identity theft prevention services on Jan. 23.

The RCMP, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for B.C., and the Canadian Centre for Cyber-Security have all been notified of the breach.

