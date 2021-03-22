A Habitat for Humanity project on Vancouver Island. Photo: Mike Davies

Habitat for Humanity to build six-unit complex in Castlegar

Habitat hopes to have shovels in the ground by summer and families moving in by spring 2022

Plans are moving forward for a six-unit Habitat for Humanity project in Castlegar.

The non-profit agency that helps people with low to moderate incomes purchase houses they otherwise would not be able to has been developing plans for a local project for several years.

The City of Castlegar will be transferring property at 560 8th Street to the organization for the project.

There are still several steps to complete including final design plans and permits, but the agency hopes to have shovels in the ground by summer and families moving in by spring 2022.

Plans call for two buildings, one built in a townhouse style and the other in a condo/apartment style. The units will have either two or three bedrooms and several will be accessible.

The project will be the largest Habitat has undertaken in southeast B.C. It will be built in a modular manner, meaning most of the components will be pre-fabricated off site and brought in for final assembly.

Habitat’s model is to work as the developer, builder, mortgage company and social services agency all at once.

Once completed, Habitat for Humanity sells the homes to pre-selected low to moderate income families and provides them an interest free mortgage with no down payment.

The selected partner family must complete 500 volunteer hours in support of their home build, Habitat projects or other community services, before they take ownership of the home.

At no time does a family’s mortgage payments combined with taxes, insurance and any strata fees, equal more than 30 per cent of their gross annual income. The goal is to place and keep families in homes, allowing them to build equity, stability and self-reliance.

Habitat typically works behind the scenes for many months before a new home is completed, recruiting partner families, sourcing donated building materials, fundraising and recruiting volunteers to support the project. A Habitat build is a true community effort.

That is the stage the project is at now, and Habitat is looking for organizations, businesses and individuals to partner with them for the project. Community members can also support the project by donating to or shopping at the Castlegar Habitat ReStore.

Habitat is also looking for more volunteers for the ReStore and its board.

If you are interested in helping, contact Habitat Southeast B.C. executive director Elaine Pura at executive.director@hfhsebc.org.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
castlegarHousing

