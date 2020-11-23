Habitat for Humanity seeks Nelson families for first-time home ownership

This home in Nelson is available from Habitat for Humanity. Photo: Habitat for Humanity

Submitted by Habitat for Humanity

Does your holiday wish list include becoming a homeowner for the very first time? Habitat for Humanity Southeast B.C. is inviting applications from Nelson area residents who have a stable household income between $45,000 and $65,000 per year, and have never owned a home.

William Caley is chair of the society’s Family Services Committee, and he is leading the effort to find a family to take ownership of the existing home at 2108 Creek St.

“It’s half of a duplex, featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom in 1,100 square feet on the upper level, as well as an unfinished lower level,” he said in describing the home, which does have stairs that may impact those with mobility issues.

Laundry and storage are on the lower level, along with a roughed-in bathroom and an unfinished open space that could function well as play area for children. There is a small backyard.

“Thanks to our fundraising work, Habitat offers a zero-interest mortgage with payments set at a maximum of 30 per cent of the household income, including taxes and insurance,” Caley noted. Additionally, no downpayment is required, making this an attractive choice for the right family.

In return, partner families commit to 500 hours of volunteer work with the society. This could involve work on the home and property, volunteering at the West Kootenay Habitat ReStore in Castlegar, or some other arrangement.

“We also provide homeowner education to help families succeed, on everything from finances and maintenance to being a good neighbour,” Caley added. Applicants are reviewed on a series of criteria, with a primary focus on need, financial stability, and family size. Applicants must be Canadian citizens or hold permanent residency.

The application process is two-fold. The short application form is due Friday, Dec. 11. If selected, the prospective family will go through a more detailed application process that involves providing financial information to ensure the partnership meets requirements and will be successful. More information, including the application process, can be found at https://www.hfhsebc.org/home-ownership/.