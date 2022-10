The incident happened on Tuesday. Photo: File

RCMP reported that shots were fired at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Police have confirmed to the Trail Times that there was a shooting at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, in Trail, on Tuesday (Oct. 25)

“There was a shooting near the ambulance station,” Trail and District RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said.

“No one injured, one is in custody.”

Interior Health has been contacted for further comment.

More to come.



