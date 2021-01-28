Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

The Court of Appeal released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday

Eileen Mohan, whose son Christopher was murdered in the Surrey Six slayings, says it’s “justice due” after the appeal court upheld the murder convictions of Matthew James Johnston and Cody Rae Haevischer.

“It think it’s justice due, and that cannot be broken,” Mohan told the Now-Leader on Thursday. “You cannot hide behind technicalities just because you can. Innocent lives were taken, which included my only son, and not only Christopher’s life was taken, as you know.”

The British Columbia Court of Appeal heard conviction appeals in Regina v. Haevischer and Regina v. Johnston during a three-day webcast.

In a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment,” the court said both men are allowed to appeal their convictions for a stay of proceedings for abuse of process.

