Grow Arrow Lakes initiative kick-started with $23K in funding

Submitted by Grow Arrow Lakes

As often is the case in remote and rural locations, ideas that forge initiatives are born around a kitchen table and casual spontaneous conversations. Those chats occasionally develop into meetings and then into plans, and those plans lead to projects. Such is the case with ‘Grow Arrow Lakes’.

In September of 2021, the Nakusp and Area Development Board put out an invitation to area businesses and groups to attend an open meeting so that they could determine what actions they should take to support the region’s economic development. In attendance at that meeting were a number of area producers, growers, and farmers.

Acting on the insight gained at this meeting, along with recommendations from a recent study prepared by the Old Fire Hall Collective, the Board invited those who were interested in furthering agriculture in the area to attend a second meeting.

What emerged from that meeting was an overwhelming recommendation from those in attendance for the board to engage in the revitalization of the region’s agricultural sector. NADB was able to secure funding for what now is called ‘Grow Arrow Lakes’ by applying and being awarded a grant of $15,000 from the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior (ETSI-BC).

Additionally, the RDCK’s Paul Peterson contributed $3,000. At the beginning of January, Nakusp and Area Community Forest (NACFOR) contributed an additional $5,000 to the project through its donations program.

The Arrow Lakes region was once a vibrant growing area that supported numerous communities and families. The growing of fruit and vegetables also spawned ancillary businesses such as jam and pickle factories, a crate and box company, and solutions to the challenge of transporting these perishable goods. Though access to markets posed a challenge, it was the flooding of the region that eventually saw the prominence of agricultural and related segments diminish in the Arrow Lakes region.

Though many of the grand orchards and farms of the region are mostly long gone, the spirit of growing, producing, and agriculture is still here. In recent years the Arrow Lakes region has seen dramatic growth in population, with families and retirees alike moving onto acreages with a desire to follow in the footsteps of the area’s trailblazers. Though the area has seen this growth, it has also experienced challenges that have become problems needing a solution.

The ‘Grow Arrow Lakes’ project seeks to bring the region’s growers, producers, and farmers together under one brand. This brand will distinguish produce, farm-raised products, and value-added consumables of the Arrow Lakes region from those that are produced and grown elsewhere. It is also a goal of the project to not only assist current growers, producers, and farmers but to support and encourage those who envision themselves deriving an income from some form of agriculture.

The recent challenges with the supply chain servicing the Arrow Lakes region have highlighted the need for the region to grow and produce its own food. Agriculture overall is a costly business fraught with risk and unpredictability. The Grow Arrow Lakes initiative will endeavour to build a path to market for our area’s agriculturalists by working with numerous stakeholders including Arrow Slocan Tourism and already established local food champions such as the Nakusp Farmer’s Market, The Old Fire Hall Collective, and Central Kootenay Food Policy Council.

Beyond this initial stage of the brand, website, and directory creation and development, Grow Arrow Lakes will investigate the opportunity of creating a central access and distribution center where residents, businesses, and visitors to our region can access fresh, frozen, and preserved food as well as products of the Arrow Lakes area. This initiative is meant to drive economic development in the agricultural segment of our area.

Grow Arrow Lakes will begin sending out invitations to the region’s growers, producers, and farmers in the next few weeks. They are also seeking to connect with interested emerging small producers and growers along with those individuals who would begin to grow or produce if they had access to education, mentorship, and a path to market. Currently, there is no cost to participate in the directory or in the promotion of Grow Arrow Lakes for those within the Nakusp area boundaries of Edgewood to Halcyon Hot Springs and east to Summit Lake.

The project intends to launch a functional website with the beginnings of a grower, producer, and farm directory by early March. They encourage any interested individuals to connect with them now by emailing info@growarrowlakes.com.