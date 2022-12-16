Green, Niedermayer named to Team Canada coaching staff for Spengler Cup

Travis Green, formerly the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, has been tapped to head up Team Canada’s coaching staff at the Spengler Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

There will be a Kootenay connection on the Team Canada bench at the Spengler Cup tournament.

Hockey Canada has announced Castlegar’s Travis Green will serve as head coach for the Canadian squad, while Cranbrook’s Scott Niedermayer will serve as an assistant.

Green spent five seasons as head coach for the Vancouver Canucks, stepping into the NHL after coaching the club’s AHL affiliate for four years beginning in 2013. As a player, Green won the Spengler Cup with Team Canada in 2007 and has represented Canada in other international hockey tournaments.

Scott Niermayer is making his debut as an assistant coach with Team Canada. His coaching resume includes four seasons as a development coach with Anaheim Ducks, and three years as an assistant coach.

Currently he is serving as executive advisor of hockey operations with the same club.

As a player, Niedermayer won everything there is to win; capturing a Memorial Cup, World Junior Championship gold, an IIHF World Championship, two Olympic Gold medals, a World Cup of Hockey championship, and four Stanley Cups.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.

Rounding out the Team Canada coaching staff includes Josh Holden and Ben Cooper.

Former NHLer Shane Doan is leading as general manager, while Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere, and Andrew Ebbett are also serving in the management group.

“We are excited to announce our management group and coaching staff to lead Canada’s National Men’s Team at the Spengler Cup,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of hockey operations. “With Travis, Scott, Josh and Ben behind the bench we will rely on their leadership, and NHL and international experience to help Canada compete for another championship. Shane’s previous experience will be invaluable as he, Andrew, Danny and Ray look to build a championship team in Switzerland.”

The Team Canada roster has yet to be announced.

The tournament will get underway in Switzerland Dec. 26-31.