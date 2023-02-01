Home sales in Greater Vancouver are predicted to stay in line with last year’s slower pace, while prices will inch up slightly. Office towers, condos and apartment buildings are seen in downtown and the West End of Vancouver, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Home sales in Greater Vancouver are predicted to stay in line with last year’s slower pace, while prices will inch up slightly. Office towers, condos and apartment buildings are seen in downtown and the West End of Vancouver, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Greater Vancouver home sales to flatten while prices inch up, forecast says

Average home price this year is expected to climb slightly to $1.2 million

Home sales in Greater Vancouver are predicted to stay in line with last year’s slower pace, while prices inch up slightly.

The forecasts are contained in the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver’s outlook for 2023 released Tuesday.

Historically, the report says rapidly escalating mortgage rates haven’t had as big a negative affect on prices as they have had on sales in Metro Vancouver.

It predicts 28,500 home sales in 2023, a 2.6 per cent decrease from last year.

While the current downturn has resulted in a price decline of about 10 per cent, the forecast says steady population growth in Metro Vancouver will underpin prices and maintain or even increase values.

It says the average home price this year for apartments, attached and detached homes is expected to climb slightly to $1.2 million, a 1.4 per cent increase.

However, the report says the risks to its predictions are an economic recession and even higher mortgage rates.

“The precise impact of a recession on the Metro Vancouver real estate market is difficult to predict since it largely hinges on the severity of the recession and the Bank of Canada’s policy response,” the report says.

home sales

Previous story
Food prices set to increase — again — as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Next story
Record drug deaths, paramedic calls in West Kootenay last year

Just Posted

Grand Forks RCMP are presently looking for Ryan Harp, 32 years of age, relating to an outstanding arrest warrant for a Breach of Release Order.
Man wanted for assault seen in Trail area

A date for the continuation of Jeremy Undershute’s assault trial will be decided on Feb. 14 in Nelson court. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Assault trial starts, then stops, in Nelson spitting incident

Living Lakes Canada is seeking public insight to understand concerns and priorities around freshwater. The Columbia River was very low at Gyro Park Beach in Trail, Jan. 23, 2023. Photo: Trail Times
Help Lower Columbia-Kootenay stewardship streamline freshwater priorities

A vase of flowers on top of a coffin at an event marking International Overdose Awareness Day in Nelson in 2021. Eleven people died of toxic drug poisoning in the Nelson area in 2022, the most since the health crisis was declared in 2016. Photo: Tyler Harper
Record drug deaths, paramedic calls in West Kootenay last year